Vishal Bearing Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.48 crore, down 9.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.48 crore in March 2023 down 9.34% from Rs. 28.11 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.64 crore in March 2023 up 13.32% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.79 crore in March 2023 down 5.72% from Rs. 4.02 crore in March 2022.

Vishal Bearing EPS has increased to Rs. 1.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.34 in March 2022.

Vishal Bearing shares closed at 122.90 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 52.58% returns over the last 6 months and 110.63% over the last 12 months.