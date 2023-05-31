Vishal Bearing Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.48 crore, down 9.34% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vishal Bearings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 25.48 crore in March 2023 down 9.34% from Rs. 28.11 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.64 crore in March 2023 up 13.32% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.79 crore in March 2023 down 5.72% from Rs. 4.02 crore in March 2022.

    Vishal Bearing EPS has increased to Rs. 1.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.34 in March 2022.

    Vishal Bearing shares closed at 122.90 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 52.58% returns over the last 6 months and 110.63% over the last 12 months.

    Vishal Bearings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations25.4835.9628.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations25.4835.9628.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.5219.0318.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.19-1.97-1.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.643.233.51
    Depreciation1.171.231.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.764.863.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.599.592.55
    Other Income0.030.010.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.629.602.81
    Interest0.961.190.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.668.412.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.668.412.02
    Tax0.022.630.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.645.781.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.645.781.45
    Equity Share Capital10.7910.7910.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----14.68
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.435.401.34
    Diluted EPS1.435.40--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.435.401.34
    Diluted EPS1.435.40--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 31, 2023 10:33 am