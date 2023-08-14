Vishal Bearing Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.21 crore, up 17.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.21 crore in June 2023 up 17.26% from Rs. 24.06 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2023 up 228.47% from Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.57 crore in June 2023 up 315.12% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2022.

Vishal Bearing EPS has increased to Rs. 1.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.12 in June 2022.

Vishal Bearing shares closed at 164.40 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 102.84% returns over the last 6 months and 229.46% over the last 12 months.