English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Vishal Bearing Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.21 crore, up 17.26% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 08:04 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vishal Bearings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 28.21 crore in June 2023 up 17.26% from Rs. 24.06 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2023 up 228.47% from Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.57 crore in June 2023 up 315.12% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2022.

    Vishal Bearing EPS has increased to Rs. 1.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.12 in June 2022.

    Vishal Bearing shares closed at 164.40 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 102.84% returns over the last 6 months and 229.46% over the last 12 months.

    Vishal Bearings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations28.2125.4824.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations28.2125.4824.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.8615.5216.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.67-1.19-0.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.493.643.15
    Depreciation1.081.171.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.973.764.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.482.59-0.28
    Other Income0.010.03--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.492.62-0.28
    Interest0.960.960.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.531.66-1.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.531.66-1.22
    Tax0.410.02-0.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.131.64-0.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.131.64-0.88
    Equity Share Capital10.7910.7910.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.321.43-1.12
    Diluted EPS1.321.43-1.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.321.43-1.12
    Diluted EPS1.321.43-1.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #bearings #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Vishal Bearing #Vishal Bearings
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 07:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!