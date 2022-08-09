 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vishal Bearing Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.06 crore, up 22.67% Y-o-Y

Aug 09, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vishal Bearings are:

Net Sales at Rs 24.06 crore in June 2022 up 22.67% from Rs. 19.61 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2022 down 1231.19% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2022 down 48.81% from Rs. 1.68 crore in June 2021.

Vishal Bearing shares closed at 57.75 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.62% returns over the last 6 months and 70.10% over the last 12 months.

Vishal Bearings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 24.06 28.11 19.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 24.06 28.11 19.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 16.66 18.02 13.19
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.80 -1.06 0.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.15 3.51 2.17
Depreciation 1.14 1.21 0.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.18 3.87 2.52
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.28 2.55 0.67
Other Income -- 0.26 0.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.28 2.81 0.82
Interest 0.94 0.79 0.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.22 2.02 0.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.22 2.02 0.11
Tax -0.35 0.57 0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.88 1.45 0.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.88 1.45 0.08
Equity Share Capital 10.79 10.79 10.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- 14.68 --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.12 1.34 0.25
Diluted EPS -1.12 -- 0.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.12 1.34 0.25
Diluted EPS -1.12 -- 0.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 9, 2022 11:22 am
