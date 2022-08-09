Vishal Bearing Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.06 crore, up 22.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.06 crore in June 2022 up 22.67% from Rs. 19.61 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2022 down 1231.19% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2022 down 48.81% from Rs. 1.68 crore in June 2021.

Vishal Bearing shares closed at 57.75 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.62% returns over the last 6 months and 70.10% over the last 12 months.