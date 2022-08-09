Vishal Bearing Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.06 crore, up 22.67% Y-o-Y
August 09, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vishal Bearings are:
Net Sales at Rs 24.06 crore in June 2022 up 22.67% from Rs. 19.61 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2022 down 1231.19% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2022 down 48.81% from Rs. 1.68 crore in June 2021.
Vishal Bearing shares closed at 57.75 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.62% returns over the last 6 months and 70.10% over the last 12 months.
|Vishal Bearings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24.06
|28.11
|19.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|24.06
|28.11
|19.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|16.66
|18.02
|13.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.80
|-1.06
|0.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.15
|3.51
|2.17
|Depreciation
|1.14
|1.21
|0.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.18
|3.87
|2.52
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.28
|2.55
|0.67
|Other Income
|--
|0.26
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.28
|2.81
|0.82
|Interest
|0.94
|0.79
|0.71
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.22
|2.02
|0.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.22
|2.02
|0.11
|Tax
|-0.35
|0.57
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.88
|1.45
|0.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.88
|1.45
|0.08
|Equity Share Capital
|10.79
|10.79
|10.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|14.68
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.12
|1.34
|0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-1.12
|--
|0.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.12
|1.34
|0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-1.12
|--
|0.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited