Vishal Bearing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.96 crore, up 21.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.96 crore in December 2022 up 21.92% from Rs. 29.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.78 crore in December 2022 up 91.25% from Rs. 3.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.83 crore in December 2022 up 81.41% from Rs. 5.97 crore in December 2021.