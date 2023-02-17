Vishal Bearing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.96 crore, up 21.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.96 crore in December 2022 up 21.92% from Rs. 29.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.78 crore in December 2022 up 91.25% from Rs. 3.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.83 crore in December 2022 up 81.41% from Rs. 5.97 crore in December 2021.

Vishal Bearing EPS has increased to Rs. 5.40 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.84 in December 2021.

Vishal Bearing shares closed at 98.25 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 96.50% returns over the last 6 months and 52.68% over the last 12 months.