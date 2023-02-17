English
    Vishal Bearing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.96 crore, up 21.92% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vishal Bearings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 35.96 crore in December 2022 up 21.92% from Rs. 29.50 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.78 crore in December 2022 up 91.25% from Rs. 3.02 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.83 crore in December 2022 up 81.41% from Rs. 5.97 crore in December 2021.

    Vishal Bearing EPS has increased to Rs. 5.40 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.84 in December 2021.

    Vishal Bearing shares closed at 98.25 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 96.50% returns over the last 6 months and 52.68% over the last 12 months.

    Vishal Bearings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations35.9630.0129.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations35.9630.0129.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.0316.1016.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.972.220.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.233.583.14
    Depreciation1.231.160.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.864.003.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.592.944.80
    Other Income0.010.250.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.603.205.11
    Interest1.191.170.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.412.034.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.412.034.36
    Tax2.63--1.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.782.033.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.782.033.02
    Equity Share Capital10.7910.7910.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.401.602.84
    Diluted EPS5.401.602.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.401.602.84
    Diluted EPS5.401.602.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:00 pm