    Visesh Infotech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, up 19.22% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Visesh Infotechnics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in March 2023 up 19.22% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2023 up 8.46% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2023 down 10.53% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022.

    Visesh Infotech shares closed at 0.45 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.00% returns over the last 6 months and -43.75% over the last 12 months.

    Visesh Infotechnics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.210.100.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.210.100.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.130.090.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.060.09
    Depreciation0.890.890.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.370.280.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.25-1.23-1.28
    Other Income0.940.030.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.31-1.20-1.27
    Interest----0.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.31-1.20-1.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.31-1.20-1.33
    Tax-0.17-0.16-0.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.14-1.04-1.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.14-1.04-1.24
    Equity Share Capital377.44377.44377.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.000.00
    Diluted EPS------
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.000.00
    Diluted EPS------
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 10:31 am