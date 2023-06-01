Visesh Infotech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, up 19.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in March 2023 up 19.22% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2023 up 8.46% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2023 down 10.53% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022.

Visesh Infotech shares closed at 0.45 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.00% returns over the last 6 months and -43.75% over the last 12 months.