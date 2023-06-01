Visesh Infotech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, up 19.22% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Visesh Infotechnics are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in March 2023 up 19.22% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2023 up 8.46% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2023 down 10.53% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022.
Visesh Infotech shares closed at 0.45 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.00% returns over the last 6 months and -43.75% over the last 12 months.
|Visesh Infotechnics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.21
|0.10
|0.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.21
|0.10
|0.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.13
|0.09
|0.12
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.06
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.89
|0.89
|0.89
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.37
|0.28
|0.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.25
|-1.23
|-1.28
|Other Income
|0.94
|0.03
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.31
|-1.20
|-1.27
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.31
|-1.20
|-1.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.31
|-1.20
|-1.33
|Tax
|-0.17
|-0.16
|-0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.14
|-1.04
|-1.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.14
|-1.04
|-1.24
|Equity Share Capital
|377.44
|377.44
|377.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited