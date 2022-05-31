Visesh Infotech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, up 19.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in March 2022 up 19.25% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2022 up 5.68% from Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022 down 26.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021.

Visesh Infotech shares closed at 0.84 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)