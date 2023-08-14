Visesh Infotech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 23.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in June 2023 down 23.05% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2023 up 26.67% from Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022.

Visesh Infotech shares closed at 0.40 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.00% returns over the last 6 months and -50.00% over the last 12 months.