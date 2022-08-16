 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Visesh Infotech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 64.87% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 03:11 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Visesh Infotechnics are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in June 2022 up 64.87% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2022 up 1.28% from Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022 down 9.68% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2021.

Visesh Infotech shares closed at 0.80 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.46% returns over the last 6 months and 220.00% over the last 12 months.

Visesh Infotechnics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.14 0.18 0.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.14 0.18 0.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.13 0.12 0.07
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.06 0.09 0.06
Depreciation 0.89 0.89 0.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.29 0.35 0.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.24 -1.28 -1.20
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.23 -1.27 -1.20
Interest 0.07 0.07 0.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.29 -1.33 -1.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.29 -1.33 -1.26
Tax -0.16 -0.09 -0.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.14 -1.24 -1.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.14 -1.24 -1.15
Equity Share Capital 377.44 377.44 377.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 0.00
Diluted EPS -- -- --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 0.00
Diluted EPS -- -- --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 16, 2022 03:06 pm
