Visesh Infotech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 64.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in June 2022 up 64.87% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2022 up 1.28% from Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022 down 9.68% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2021.

Visesh Infotech shares closed at 0.80 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.46% returns over the last 6 months and 220.00% over the last 12 months.