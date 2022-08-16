Visesh Infotech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 64.87% Y-o-Y
August 16, 2022 / 03:11 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Visesh Infotechnics are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in June 2022 up 64.87% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2022 up 1.28% from Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022 down 9.68% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2021.
Visesh Infotech shares closed at 0.80 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.46% returns over the last 6 months and 220.00% over the last 12 months.
|Visesh Infotechnics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.14
|0.18
|0.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.14
|0.18
|0.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.13
|0.12
|0.07
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.09
|0.06
|Depreciation
|0.89
|0.89
|0.89
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.29
|0.35
|0.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.24
|-1.28
|-1.20
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.23
|-1.27
|-1.20
|Interest
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.29
|-1.33
|-1.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.29
|-1.33
|-1.26
|Tax
|-0.16
|-0.09
|-0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.14
|-1.24
|-1.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.14
|-1.24
|-1.15
|Equity Share Capital
|377.44
|377.44
|377.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited