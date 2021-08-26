Visesh Infotech Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 11.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in June 2021 up 11.65% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2021 up 16.19% from Rs. 1.38 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2021 up 13.89% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2020.

Visesh Infotech shares closed at 0.25 on August 23, 2021 (NSE)