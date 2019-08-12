Visesh Infotech Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.55 crore, down 85.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.55 crore in June 2019 down 85.65% from Rs. 10.79 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.66 crore in June 2019 down 74.3% from Rs. 1.52 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2019 down 53.66% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2018.

Visesh Infotech shares closed at 0.05 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -50.00% returns over the last 6 months and -50.00% over the last 12 months.