Visesh Infotech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 2.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Visesh Infotechnics are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 2.35% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2022 down 140.66% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 down 175.61% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021.
Visesh Infotech shares closed at 0.51 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.17% returns over the last 6 months and -49.50% over the last 12 months.
|
|Visesh Infotechnics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.10
|0.12
|0.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.10
|0.12
|0.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.09
|0.09
|0.09
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|Depreciation
|0.89
|0.89
|0.89
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.28
|0.32
|0.37
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.23
|-1.24
|-1.31
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.00
|0.83
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.20
|-1.24
|-0.48
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.20
|-1.24
|-0.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.20
|-1.24
|-0.54
|Tax
|-0.16
|-0.16
|-0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.04
|-1.09
|-0.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.04
|-1.09
|-0.43
|Equity Share Capital
|377.44
|377.44
|377.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited