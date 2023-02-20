 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Visesh Infotech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 2.35% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Visesh Infotechnics are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 2.35% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2022 down 140.66% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 down 175.61% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021.

Visesh Infotechnics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.10 0.12 0.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.10 0.12 0.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.09 0.09 0.09
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.06 0.06 0.06
Depreciation 0.89 0.89 0.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.28 0.32 0.37
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.23 -1.24 -1.31
Other Income 0.03 0.00 0.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.20 -1.24 -0.48
Interest -- -- 0.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.20 -1.24 -0.54
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.20 -1.24 -0.54
Tax -0.16 -0.16 -0.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.04 -1.09 -0.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.04 -1.09 -0.43
Equity Share Capital 377.44 377.44 377.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 0.00
Diluted EPS -- -- --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 0.00
Diluted EPS -- -- --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited