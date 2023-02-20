Visesh Infotech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 2.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 2.35% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2022 down 140.66% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 down 175.61% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021.