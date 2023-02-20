English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar: Watch ‘‘Options Trading Tricks & Techniques : Insights on Options Trading’’ with Mr. Nitin Murarka
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Visesh Infotech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 2.35% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Visesh Infotechnics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 2.35% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2022 down 140.66% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 down 175.61% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021.

    Visesh Infotech shares closed at 0.51 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.17% returns over the last 6 months and -49.50% over the last 12 months.

    Visesh Infotechnics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.100.120.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.100.120.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.090.090.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.060.06
    Depreciation0.890.890.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.280.320.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.23-1.24-1.31
    Other Income0.030.000.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.20-1.24-0.48
    Interest----0.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.20-1.24-0.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.20-1.24-0.54
    Tax-0.16-0.16-0.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.04-1.09-0.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.04-1.09-0.43
    Equity Share Capital377.44377.44377.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.000.00
    Diluted EPS------
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.000.00
    Diluted EPS------
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Visesh Infotech #Visesh Infotechnics
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 11:11 am