Visesh Infotech Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, up 25.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in September 2021 up 25.42% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.29 crore in September 2021 up 7.85% from Rs. 1.40 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2021 down 15.38% from Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2020.

Visesh Infotech shares closed at 0.20 on November 08, 2021 (NSE)