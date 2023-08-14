English
    Visesh Infotech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 23.05% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Visesh Infotechnics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in June 2023 down 23.05% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2023 up 26.67% from Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022.

    Visesh Infotech shares closed at 0.41 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.61% returns over the last 6 months and -46.75% over the last 12 months.

    Visesh Infotechnics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.110.210.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.110.210.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.100.130.13
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.060.06
    Depreciation0.610.890.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.281.370.29
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.95-2.25-1.24
    Other Income0.000.940.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.95-1.31-1.23
    Interest----0.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.95-1.31-1.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.95-1.31-1.29
    Tax-0.12-0.17-0.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.83-1.14-1.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.83-1.14-1.14
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.83-1.14-1.14
    Equity Share Capital377.44377.44377.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.000.00
    Diluted EPS------
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.000.00
    Diluted EPS------
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 02:11 pm

