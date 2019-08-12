App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 03:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Visesh Infotech Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.55 crore, down 85.65% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Visesh Infotechnics are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.55 crore in June 2019 down 85.65% from Rs. 10.79 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.66 crore in June 2019 down 74.3% from Rs. 1.52 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2019 down 53.66% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2018.

Visesh Infotech shares closed at 0.05 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -50.00% returns over the last 6 months and -50.00% over the last 12 months.

Visesh Infotechnics
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'19Mar'19Jun'18
Net Sales/Income from operations1.550.1210.79
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1.550.1210.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods1.850.1510.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.09
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.060.060.24
Depreciation0.900.850.37
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.270.250.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.53-1.19-0.78
Other Income0.000.120.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.53-1.07-0.78
Interest0.140.150.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.67-1.22-0.93
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-1.67-1.22-0.93
Tax0.980.270.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.66-1.49-1.52
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.66-1.49-1.52
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.66-1.49-1.52
Equity Share Capital377.44377.44377.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.01----
Diluted EPS-0.01----
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.01----
Diluted EPS-0.01----
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Aug 12, 2019 03:52 pm

tags #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Visesh Infotech #Visesh Infotechnics

