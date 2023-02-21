Visesh Infotech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 2.35% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.10 0.12 0.10 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.10 0.12 0.10 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 0.09 0.09 0.09 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.00 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.06 0.06 0.06 Depreciation 0.89 0.89 0.89 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.28 0.32 0.37 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.23 -1.24 -1.31 Other Income 0.03 0.00 0.83 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.20 -1.24 -0.48 Interest -- -- 0.07 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.20 -1.24 -0.54 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -1.20 -1.24 -0.54 Tax -0.16 -0.16 -0.11 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.04 -1.09 -0.43 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.04 -1.09 -0.43 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.04 -1.09 -0.43 Equity Share Capital 377.44 377.44 377.44 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 0.00 Diluted EPS -- -- -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 0.00 Diluted EPS -- -- -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited