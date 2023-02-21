 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Visesh Infotech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 2.35% Y-o-Y

Feb 21, 2023 / 10:30 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Visesh Infotechnics are:Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 2.35% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2022 down 140.66% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 down 175.61% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2021. Visesh Infotech shares closed at 0.50 on February 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.57% returns over the last 6 months and -65.52% over the last 12 months.
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.100.120.10
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.100.120.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods0.090.090.09
Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.00
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.060.060.06
Depreciation0.890.890.89
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.280.320.37
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.23-1.24-1.31
Other Income0.030.000.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.20-1.24-0.48
Interest----0.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.20-1.24-0.54
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-1.20-1.24-0.54
Tax-0.16-0.16-0.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.04-1.09-0.43
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.04-1.09-0.43
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.04-1.09-0.43
Equity Share Capital377.44377.44377.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.000.000.00
Diluted EPS------
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.000.000.00
Diluted EPS------
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
