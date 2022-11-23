Visco Trade Ass Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.00 crore, up 1397.25% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 18.00 9.92 1.20 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 18.00 9.92 1.20 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 26.55 16.87 0.72 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.75 -4.62 0.41 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.13 0.08 0.00 Depreciation -- -- -- Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.16 0.07 0.02 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.90 -2.49 0.06 Other Income 0.96 0.06 0.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.86 -2.43 0.06 Interest 0.50 0.32 0.01 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.36 -2.75 0.05 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 2.36 -2.75 0.05 Tax 0.04 0.00 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.32 -2.75 0.05 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.32 -2.75 0.05 Equity Share Capital 4.80 4.80 4.80 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.83 -5.72 0.11 Diluted EPS 4.83 -5.72 0.11 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.83 -5.72 0.11 Diluted EPS 4.83 -5.72 0.11 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited