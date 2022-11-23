Visco Trade Ass Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.00 crore, up 1397.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Visco Trade Associates are:Net Sales at Rs 18.00 crore in September 2022 up 1397.25% from Rs. 1.20 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.32 crore in September 2022 up 4363.65% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.86 crore in September 2022 up 4666.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.
Visco Trade Ass EPS has increased to Rs. 4.83 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in September 2021.
|Visco Trade Ass shares closed at 86.80 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 119.19% returns over the last 6 months and 327.59% over the last 12 months.
|Visco Trade Associates
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.00
|9.92
|1.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.00
|9.92
|1.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|26.55
|16.87
|0.72
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-10.75
|-4.62
|0.41
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.13
|0.08
|0.00
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.16
|0.07
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.90
|-2.49
|0.06
|Other Income
|0.96
|0.06
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.86
|-2.43
|0.06
|Interest
|0.50
|0.32
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.36
|-2.75
|0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.36
|-2.75
|0.05
|Tax
|0.04
|0.00
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.32
|-2.75
|0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.32
|-2.75
|0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|4.80
|4.80
|4.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.83
|-5.72
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|4.83
|-5.72
|0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.83
|-5.72
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|4.83
|-5.72
|0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited