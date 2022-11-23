Visco Trade Ass Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.00 crore, up 1397.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.00 crore in September 2022 up 1397.25% from Rs. 1.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.32 crore in September 2022 up 4363.65% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.86 crore in September 2022 up 4666.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

Visco Trade Ass EPS has increased to Rs. 4.83 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in September 2021.