    Visco Trade Ass Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.00 crore, up 1397.25% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 11:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Visco Trade Associates are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.00 crore in September 2022 up 1397.25% from Rs. 1.20 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.32 crore in September 2022 up 4363.65% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.86 crore in September 2022 up 4666.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

    Visco Trade Ass EPS has increased to Rs. 4.83 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in September 2021.

    Visco Trade Ass shares closed at 86.80 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 119.19% returns over the last 6 months and 327.59% over the last 12 months.

    Visco Trade Associates
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.009.921.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.009.921.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods26.5516.870.72
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.75-4.620.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.130.080.00
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.160.070.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.90-2.490.06
    Other Income0.960.060.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.86-2.430.06
    Interest0.500.320.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.36-2.750.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.36-2.750.05
    Tax0.040.00--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.32-2.750.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.32-2.750.05
    Equity Share Capital4.804.804.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.83-5.720.11
    Diluted EPS4.83-5.720.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.83-5.720.11
    Diluted EPS4.83-5.720.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Visco Trade Ass #Visco Trade Associates
    first published: Nov 23, 2022 11:11 am