    Visco Trade Ass Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.18 crore, up 245.61% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 07:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Visco Trade Associates are:

    Net Sales at Rs 28.18 crore in March 2023 up 245.61% from Rs. 8.15 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.82 crore in March 2023 down 1030.71% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.81 crore in March 2023 down 1139.68% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022.

    Visco Trade Ass shares closed at 76.36 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.77% returns over the last 6 months and 84.22% over the last 12 months.

    Visco Trade Associates
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations28.1820.638.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations28.1820.638.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods45.0838.1616.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.20-18.24-7.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.090.110.04
    Depreciation0.010.01--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.290.150.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.090.44-0.69
    Other Income0.270.000.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.820.44-0.63
    Interest0.990.790.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.82-0.35-0.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-8.82-0.35-0.78
    Tax0.000.00--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.82-0.35-0.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.82-0.35-0.78
    Equity Share Capital4.804.804.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-18.35-0.73-1.62
    Diluted EPS-18.35-0.73-1.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-18.35-0.73-1.62
    Diluted EPS-18.35-0.73-1.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 07:23 pm