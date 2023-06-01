Visco Trade Ass Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.18 crore, up 245.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.18 crore in March 2023 up 245.61% from Rs. 8.15 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.82 crore in March 2023 down 1030.71% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.81 crore in March 2023 down 1139.68% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022.

Visco Trade Ass shares closed at 76.36 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.77% returns over the last 6 months and 84.22% over the last 12 months.