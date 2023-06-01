Visco Trade Ass Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.18 crore, up 245.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Visco Trade Associates are:
Net Sales at Rs 28.18 crore in March 2023 up 245.61% from Rs. 8.15 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.82 crore in March 2023 down 1030.71% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.81 crore in March 2023 down 1139.68% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022.
Visco Trade Ass shares closed at 76.36 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.77% returns over the last 6 months and 84.22% over the last 12 months.
|Visco Trade Associates
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|28.18
|20.63
|8.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|28.18
|20.63
|8.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|45.08
|38.16
|16.34
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-9.20
|-18.24
|-7.67
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.11
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.29
|0.15
|0.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.09
|0.44
|-0.69
|Other Income
|0.27
|0.00
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.82
|0.44
|-0.63
|Interest
|0.99
|0.79
|0.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.82
|-0.35
|-0.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.82
|-0.35
|-0.78
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.82
|-0.35
|-0.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.82
|-0.35
|-0.78
|Equity Share Capital
|4.80
|4.80
|4.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-18.35
|-0.73
|-1.62
|Diluted EPS
|-18.35
|-0.73
|-1.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-18.35
|-0.73
|-1.62
|Diluted EPS
|-18.35
|-0.73
|-1.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited