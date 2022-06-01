Visco Trade Ass Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.15 crore, up 5617.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.15 crore in March 2022 up 5617.11% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022 down 1640.18% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022 down 1475% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

Visco Trade Ass shares closed at 52.75 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 136.02% returns over the last 6 months and 366.81% over the last 12 months.