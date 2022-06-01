 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Visco Trade Ass Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.15 crore, up 5617.11% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 05:17 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Visco Trade Associates are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.15 crore in March 2022 up 5617.11% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022 down 1640.18% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022 down 1475% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

Visco Trade Ass shares closed at 52.75 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 136.02% returns over the last 6 months and 366.81% over the last 12 months.

Visco Trade Associates
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8.15 1.76 0.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8.15 1.76 0.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.34 1.93 0.14
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.67 -0.82 0.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.04 0.02
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.13 0.14 0.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.69 0.48 -0.04
Other Income 0.06 -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.63 0.48 -0.04
Interest 0.15 0.03 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.78 0.45 -0.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.78 0.45 -0.04
Tax -- -- 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.78 0.45 -0.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.78 0.45 -0.04
Equity Share Capital 4.80 4.80 4.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.62 0.93 -0.09
Diluted EPS -1.62 0.93 -0.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.62 0.93 -0.09
Diluted EPS -1.62 0.93 -0.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 1, 2022 05:10 pm
