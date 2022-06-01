Visco Trade Ass Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.15 crore, up 5617.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Visco Trade Associates are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.15 crore in March 2022 up 5617.11% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022 down 1640.18% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022 down 1475% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.
Visco Trade Ass shares closed at 52.75 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 136.02% returns over the last 6 months and 366.81% over the last 12 months.
|
|Visco Trade Associates
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.15
|1.76
|0.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.15
|1.76
|0.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|16.34
|1.93
|0.14
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.67
|-0.82
|0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.04
|0.02
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.13
|0.14
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.69
|0.48
|-0.04
|Other Income
|0.06
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.63
|0.48
|-0.04
|Interest
|0.15
|0.03
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.78
|0.45
|-0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.78
|0.45
|-0.04
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.78
|0.45
|-0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.78
|0.45
|-0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|4.80
|4.80
|4.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.62
|0.93
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-1.62
|0.93
|-0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.62
|0.93
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-1.62
|0.93
|-0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited