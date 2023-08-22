Visco Trade Ass Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.60 crore, up 309.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.60 crore in June 2023 up 309.46% from Rs. 9.92 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.89 crore in June 2023 up 387.11% from Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.33 crore in June 2023 up 483.95% from Rs. 2.43 crore in June 2022.

Visco Trade Ass EPS has increased to Rs. 16.42 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.72 in June 2022.

Visco Trade Ass shares closed at 98.43 on August 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.36% returns over the last 6 months and 100.06% over the last 12 months.