Visco Trade Ass Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.92 crore, up 299.75% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 12:26 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Visco Trade Associates are:

Net Sales at Rs 9.92 crore in June 2022 up 299.75% from Rs. 2.48 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2022 down 816.08% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.43 crore in June 2022 down 723.08% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2021.

Visco Trade Ass shares closed at 49.40 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 39.75% returns over the last 6 months and 304.59% over the last 12 months.

Visco Trade Associates
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9.92 8.15 2.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 9.92 8.15 2.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.87 16.34 2.87
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.62 -7.67 -0.81
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.08 0.04 0.01
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.07 0.13 0.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.49 -0.69 0.39
Other Income 0.06 0.06 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.43 -0.63 0.39
Interest 0.32 0.15 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.75 -0.78 0.38
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.75 -0.78 0.38
Tax 0.00 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.75 -0.78 0.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.75 -0.78 0.38
Equity Share Capital 4.80 4.80 4.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.72 -1.62 0.80
Diluted EPS -5.72 -1.62 0.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.72 -1.62 0.80
Diluted EPS -5.72 -1.62 0.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

