Visco Trade Ass Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.92 crore, up 299.75% Y-o-Y
August 17, 2022 / 12:26 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Visco Trade Associates are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.92 crore in June 2022 up 299.75% from Rs. 2.48 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2022 down 816.08% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.43 crore in June 2022 down 723.08% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2021.
Visco Trade Ass shares closed at 49.40 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 39.75% returns over the last 6 months and 304.59% over the last 12 months.
|Visco Trade Associates
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.92
|8.15
|2.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.92
|8.15
|2.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|16.87
|16.34
|2.87
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.62
|-7.67
|-0.81
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.04
|0.01
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.07
|0.13
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.49
|-0.69
|0.39
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.06
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.43
|-0.63
|0.39
|Interest
|0.32
|0.15
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.75
|-0.78
|0.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.75
|-0.78
|0.38
|Tax
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.75
|-0.78
|0.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.75
|-0.78
|0.38
|Equity Share Capital
|4.80
|4.80
|4.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.72
|-1.62
|0.80
|Diluted EPS
|-5.72
|-1.62
|0.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.72
|-1.62
|0.80
|Diluted EPS
|-5.72
|-1.62
|0.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited