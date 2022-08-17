Visco Trade Ass Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.92 crore, up 299.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.92 crore in June 2022 up 299.75% from Rs. 2.48 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2022 down 816.08% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.43 crore in June 2022 down 723.08% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2021.

Visco Trade Ass shares closed at 49.40 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 39.75% returns over the last 6 months and 304.59% over the last 12 months.