Visco Trade Ass Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.63 crore, up 1393.09% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 20.63 18.00 1.38 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 20.63 18.00 1.38 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 38.16 26.55 1.93 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.24 -10.75 -0.82 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.11 0.13 0.04 Depreciation 0.01 -- -- Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.15 0.16 0.14 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.44 1.90 0.10 Other Income 0.00 0.96 0.37 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.44 2.86 0.48 Interest 0.79 0.50 0.03 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.35 2.36 0.45 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.35 2.36 0.45 Tax 0.00 0.04 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.35 2.32 0.45 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.35 2.32 0.45 Equity Share Capital 4.80 4.80 4.80 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.73 4.83 0.93 Diluted EPS -0.73 4.83 0.93 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.73 4.83 0.93 Diluted EPS -0.73 4.83 0.93 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited