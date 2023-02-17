 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Visco Trade Ass Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.63 crore, up 1393.09% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:18 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Visco Trade Associates are:Net Sales at Rs 20.63 crore in December 2022 up 1393.09% from Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2022 down 178.7% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 down 6.25% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021. Visco Trade Ass shares closed at 82.00 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 66.67% returns over the last 6 months and 145.14% over the last 12 months.
Visco Trade Associates
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations20.6318.001.38
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations20.6318.001.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods38.1626.551.93
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.24-10.75-0.82
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.110.130.04
Depreciation0.01----
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.150.160.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.441.900.10
Other Income0.000.960.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.442.860.48
Interest0.790.500.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.352.360.45
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.352.360.45
Tax0.000.04--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.352.320.45
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.352.320.45
Equity Share Capital4.804.804.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.734.830.93
Diluted EPS-0.734.830.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.734.830.93
Diluted EPS-0.734.830.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

