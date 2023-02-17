Visco Trade Ass Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.63 crore, up 1393.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Visco Trade Associates are:Net Sales at Rs 20.63 crore in December 2022 up 1393.09% from Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2022 down 178.7% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 down 6.25% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.
|Visco Trade Ass shares closed at 82.00 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 66.67% returns over the last 6 months and 145.14% over the last 12 months.
|Visco Trade Associates
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.63
|18.00
|1.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.63
|18.00
|1.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|38.16
|26.55
|1.93
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-18.24
|-10.75
|-0.82
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.11
|0.13
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.01
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.15
|0.16
|0.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.44
|1.90
|0.10
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.96
|0.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.44
|2.86
|0.48
|Interest
|0.79
|0.50
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.35
|2.36
|0.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.35
|2.36
|0.45
|Tax
|0.00
|0.04
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.35
|2.32
|0.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.35
|2.32
|0.45
|Equity Share Capital
|4.80
|4.80
|4.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.73
|4.83
|0.93
|Diluted EPS
|-0.73
|4.83
|0.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.73
|4.83
|0.93
|Diluted EPS
|-0.73
|4.83
|0.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited