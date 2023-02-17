English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Visco Trade Ass Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.63 crore, up 1393.09% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:18 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Visco Trade Associates are:Net Sales at Rs 20.63 crore in December 2022 up 1393.09% from Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2022 down 178.7% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 down 6.25% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.Visco Trade Ass shares closed at 82.00 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 66.67% returns over the last 6 months and 145.14% over the last 12 months.
    Visco Trade Associates
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.6318.001.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.6318.001.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods38.1626.551.93
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.24-10.75-0.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.110.130.04
    Depreciation0.01----
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.150.160.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.441.900.10
    Other Income0.000.960.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.442.860.48
    Interest0.790.500.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.352.360.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.352.360.45
    Tax0.000.04--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.352.320.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.352.320.45
    Equity Share Capital4.804.804.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.734.830.93
    Diluted EPS-0.734.830.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.734.830.93
    Diluted EPS-0.734.830.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Visco Trade Ass #Visco Trade Associates
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:11 pm