Visco Trade Ass Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 97.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in December 2020 down 97.22% from Rs. 4.65 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020 down 81.63% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020 down 700% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

Visco Trade Ass shares closed at 14.54 on January 18, 2021 (BSE)