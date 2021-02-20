MARKET NEWS

Visco Trade Ass Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 97.22% Y-o-Y

February 20, 2021 / 12:10 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Visco Trade Associates are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in December 2020 down 97.22% from Rs. 4.65 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020 down 81.63% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020 down 700% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

Visco Trade Ass shares closed at 14.54 on January 18, 2021 (BSE)

Visco Trade Associates
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations0.131.224.65
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.131.224.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods0.020.214.45
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.130.620.14
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.020.020.02
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.020.020.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.060.350.01
Other Income----0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.060.350.01
Interest0.000.020.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.060.33-0.04
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.060.33-0.04
Tax0.010.090.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.070.24-0.04
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.070.24-0.04
Equity Share Capital4.804.804.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.150.49-0.01
Diluted EPS-0.150.49-0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.150.49-0.01
Diluted EPS-0.150.49-0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 20, 2021 12:02 am

