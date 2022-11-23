 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Visco Trade Ass Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.22 crore, up 370.54% Y-o-Y

Nov 23, 2022 / 11:21 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Visco Trade Associates are:Net Sales at Rs 18.22 crore in September 2022 up 370.54% from Rs. 3.87 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.94 crore in September 2022 up 9222.07% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.26 crore in September 2022 up 8341.67% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2021.
Visco Trade Ass EPS has increased to Rs. 41.52 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.45 in September 2021. Visco Trade Ass shares closed at 86.80 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 119.19% returns over the last 6 months and 327.59% over the last 12 months.
Visco Trade Associates
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations18.2212.693.87
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations18.2212.693.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods10.1336.382.76
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.98-4.640.48
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.140.140.06
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.170.130.35
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.76-19.330.22
Other Income1.490.410.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.26-18.920.24
Interest0.180.630.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.07-19.550.23
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax20.07-19.550.23
Tax0.130.010.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.94-19.560.22
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.94-19.560.22
Minority Interest---0.010.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates19.94-19.570.21
Equity Share Capital4.804.804.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS41.52-40.730.45
Diluted EPS41.52-40.730.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS41.52-40.730.45
Diluted EPS41.52-40.730.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
