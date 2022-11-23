Visco Trade Ass Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.22 crore, up 370.54% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 18.22 12.69 3.87 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 18.22 12.69 3.87 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 10.13 36.38 2.76 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.98 -4.64 0.48 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.14 0.14 0.06 Depreciation -- -- -- Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.17 0.13 0.35 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.76 -19.33 0.22 Other Income 1.49 0.41 0.02 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.26 -18.92 0.24 Interest 0.18 0.63 0.01 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.07 -19.55 0.23 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 20.07 -19.55 0.23 Tax 0.13 0.01 0.01 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.94 -19.56 0.22 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.94 -19.56 0.22 Minority Interest -- -0.01 0.00 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 19.94 -19.57 0.21 Equity Share Capital 4.80 4.80 4.80 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 41.52 -40.73 0.45 Diluted EPS 41.52 -40.73 0.45 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 41.52 -40.73 0.45 Diluted EPS 41.52 -40.73 0.45 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited