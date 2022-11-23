Visco Trade Ass Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.22 crore, up 370.54% Y-o-Y
November 23, 2022 / 11:21 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Visco Trade Associates are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.22 crore in September 2022 up 370.54% from Rs. 3.87 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.94 crore in September 2022 up 9222.07% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.26 crore in September 2022 up 8341.67% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2021.
Visco Trade Ass EPS has increased to Rs. 41.52 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.45 in September 2021.
|Visco Trade Ass shares closed at 86.80 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 119.19% returns over the last 6 months and 327.59% over the last 12 months.
|Visco Trade Associates
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.22
|12.69
|3.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.22
|12.69
|3.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|10.13
|36.38
|2.76
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-10.98
|-4.64
|0.48
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.14
|0.14
|0.06
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.17
|0.13
|0.35
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.76
|-19.33
|0.22
|Other Income
|1.49
|0.41
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|20.26
|-18.92
|0.24
|Interest
|0.18
|0.63
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|20.07
|-19.55
|0.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|20.07
|-19.55
|0.23
|Tax
|0.13
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|19.94
|-19.56
|0.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|19.94
|-19.56
|0.22
|Minority Interest
|--
|-0.01
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|19.94
|-19.57
|0.21
|Equity Share Capital
|4.80
|4.80
|4.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|41.52
|-40.73
|0.45
|Diluted EPS
|41.52
|-40.73
|0.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|41.52
|-40.73
|0.45
|Diluted EPS
|41.52
|-40.73
|0.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited