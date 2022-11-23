Visco Trade Ass Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.22 crore, up 370.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.22 crore in September 2022 up 370.54% from Rs. 3.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.94 crore in September 2022 up 9222.07% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.26 crore in September 2022 up 8341.67% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2021.

Visco Trade Ass EPS has increased to Rs. 41.52 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.45 in September 2021.