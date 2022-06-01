Visco Trade Ass Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.14 crore, up 250.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.14 crore in March 2022 up 250.62% from Rs. 2.89 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2022 down 91.08% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2022 down 25.4% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2021.

Visco Trade Ass shares closed at 52.75 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 136.02% returns over the last 6 months and 366.81% over the last 12 months.