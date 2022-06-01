 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Visco Trade Ass Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.14 crore, up 250.62% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 04:57 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Visco Trade Associates are:

Net Sales at Rs 10.14 crore in March 2022 up 250.62% from Rs. 2.89 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2022 down 91.08% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2022 down 25.4% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2021.

Visco Trade Ass shares closed at 52.75 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 136.02% returns over the last 6 months and 366.81% over the last 12 months.

Visco Trade Associates
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 10.14 4.79 2.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 10.14 4.79 2.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 17.44 5.33 2.89
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.91 -1.43 0.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.20 0.11 0.09
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.27 0.39 0.46
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.86 0.39 -0.74
Other Income 0.08 -- 0.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.79 0.39 -0.63
Interest 0.15 0.03 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.94 0.36 -0.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.94 0.36 -0.64
Tax 0.02 0.03 -0.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.96 0.32 -0.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.96 0.32 -0.48
Minority Interest 0.01 -- -0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.94 0.32 -0.49
Equity Share Capital 4.80 4.80 4.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.99 0.67 -1.00
Diluted EPS -1.99 0.67 -1.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.99 0.67 -1.00
Diluted EPS -1.99 0.67 -1.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Visco Trade Ass #Visco Trade Associates
first published: Jun 1, 2022 04:50 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.