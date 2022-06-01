Visco Trade Ass Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.14 crore, up 250.62% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Visco Trade Associates are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.14 crore in March 2022 up 250.62% from Rs. 2.89 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2022 down 91.08% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2022 down 25.4% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2021.
Visco Trade Ass shares closed at 52.75 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 136.02% returns over the last 6 months and 366.81% over the last 12 months.
|Visco Trade Associates
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.14
|4.79
|2.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.14
|4.79
|2.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|17.44
|5.33
|2.89
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.91
|-1.43
|0.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.20
|0.11
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.27
|0.39
|0.46
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.86
|0.39
|-0.74
|Other Income
|0.08
|--
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.79
|0.39
|-0.63
|Interest
|0.15
|0.03
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.94
|0.36
|-0.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.94
|0.36
|-0.64
|Tax
|0.02
|0.03
|-0.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.96
|0.32
|-0.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.96
|0.32
|-0.48
|Minority Interest
|0.01
|--
|-0.01
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.94
|0.32
|-0.49
|Equity Share Capital
|4.80
|4.80
|4.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.99
|0.67
|-1.00
|Diluted EPS
|-1.99
|0.67
|-1.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.99
|0.67
|-1.00
|Diluted EPS
|-1.99
|0.67
|-1.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited