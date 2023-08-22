Visco Trade Ass Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.98 crore, up 238.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.98 crore in June 2023 up 238.69% from Rs. 12.69 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.88 crore in June 2023 up 140.28% from Rs. 19.57 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.33 crore in June 2023 up 149.31% from Rs. 18.92 crore in June 2022.

Visco Trade Ass EPS has increased to Rs. 16.41 in June 2023 from Rs. 40.73 in June 2022.

Visco Trade Ass shares closed at 98.43 on August 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.36% returns over the last 6 months and 100.06% over the last 12 months.