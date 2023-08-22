English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Visa Expert: Get instant updates on the latest news in the immigration world right at your fingertips with Visa Expert. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Visco Trade Ass Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.98 crore, up 238.69% Y-o-Y

    August 22, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Visco Trade Associates are:

    Net Sales at Rs 42.98 crore in June 2023 up 238.69% from Rs. 12.69 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.88 crore in June 2023 up 140.28% from Rs. 19.57 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.33 crore in June 2023 up 149.31% from Rs. 18.92 crore in June 2022.

    Visco Trade Ass EPS has increased to Rs. 16.41 in June 2023 from Rs. 40.73 in June 2022.

    Visco Trade Ass shares closed at 98.43 on August 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.36% returns over the last 6 months and 100.06% over the last 12 months.

    Visco Trade Associates
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations42.9830.0812.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations42.9830.0812.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods44.1546.8236.38
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.77-9.14-4.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.140.150.14
    Depreciation0.010.01--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.180.430.13
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.28-8.19-19.33
    Other Income0.040.610.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.32-7.58-18.92
    Interest1.440.990.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.89-8.57-19.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.89-8.57-19.55
    Tax0.01-0.020.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.88-8.55-19.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.88-8.55-19.56
    Minority Interest-----0.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.88-8.55-19.57
    Equity Share Capital4.804.804.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.41-17.81-40.73
    Diluted EPS16.41-17.81-40.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.41-17.81-40.73
    Diluted EPS16.41-17.81-40.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Visco Trade Ass #Visco Trade Associates
    first published: Aug 22, 2023 09:22 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!