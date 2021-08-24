Visco Trade Ass Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.14 crore, up 183.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.14 crore in June 2021 up 183.02% from Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2021 up 251.66% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2021 up 133.33% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2020.

Visco Trade Ass EPS has increased to Rs. 1.13 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.29 in June 2020.

Visco Trade Ass shares closed at 10.98 on August 18, 2021 (BSE)