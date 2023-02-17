Visco Trade Ass Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.76 crore, up 375.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.76 crore in December 2022 up 375.25% from Rs. 4.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 down 222.02% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2022 up 23.08% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2021.