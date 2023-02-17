 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Visco Trade Ass Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.76 crore, up 375.25% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:09 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Visco Trade Associates are:

Net Sales at Rs 22.76 crore in December 2022 up 375.25% from Rs. 4.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 down 222.02% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2022 up 23.08% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2021.

Visco Trade Associates
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 22.76 18.22 4.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 22.76 18.22 4.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 40.02 10.13 5.33
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.09 -10.98 -1.43
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.16 0.14 0.11
Depreciation 0.01 -- 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.22 0.17 0.39
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.45 18.76 0.39
Other Income 0.02 1.49 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.47 20.26 0.39
Interest 0.79 0.18 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.32 20.07 0.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.32 20.07 0.36
Tax 0.05 0.13 0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.37 19.94 0.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.37 19.94 0.32
Minority Interest -0.02 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.39 19.94 0.32
Equity Share Capital 4.80 4.80 4.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.78 41.52 0.67
Diluted EPS -0.78 41.52 0.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.78 41.52 0.67
Diluted EPS -0.78 41.52 0.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited