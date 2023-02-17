Visco Trade Ass Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.76 crore, up 375.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Visco Trade Associates are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.76 crore in December 2022 up 375.25% from Rs. 4.79 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 down 222.02% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2022 up 23.08% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2021.
Visco Trade Ass shares closed at 82.00 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 66.67% returns over the last 6 months and 132.95% over the last 12 months.
|Visco Trade Associates
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.76
|18.22
|4.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.76
|18.22
|4.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|40.02
|10.13
|5.33
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-18.09
|-10.98
|-1.43
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.16
|0.14
|0.11
|Depreciation
|0.01
|--
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.22
|0.17
|0.39
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.45
|18.76
|0.39
|Other Income
|0.02
|1.49
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.47
|20.26
|0.39
|Interest
|0.79
|0.18
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.32
|20.07
|0.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.32
|20.07
|0.36
|Tax
|0.05
|0.13
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.37
|19.94
|0.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.37
|19.94
|0.32
|Minority Interest
|-0.02
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.39
|19.94
|0.32
|Equity Share Capital
|4.80
|4.80
|4.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.78
|41.52
|0.67
|Diluted EPS
|-0.78
|41.52
|0.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.78
|41.52
|0.67
|Diluted EPS
|-0.78
|41.52
|0.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited