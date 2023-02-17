English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Visco Trade Ass Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.76 crore, up 375.25% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:09 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Visco Trade Associates are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.76 crore in December 2022 up 375.25% from Rs. 4.79 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 down 222.02% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2022 up 23.08% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2021.

    Visco Trade Ass shares closed at 82.00 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 66.67% returns over the last 6 months and 132.95% over the last 12 months.

    Visco Trade Associates
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.7618.224.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.7618.224.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods40.0210.135.33
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.09-10.98-1.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.160.140.11
    Depreciation0.01--0.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.220.170.39
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.4518.760.39
    Other Income0.021.49--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.4720.260.39
    Interest0.790.180.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.3220.070.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.3220.070.36
    Tax0.050.130.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.3719.940.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.3719.940.32
    Minority Interest-0.02----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.3919.940.32
    Equity Share Capital4.804.804.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.7841.520.67
    Diluted EPS-0.7841.520.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.7841.520.67
    Diluted EPS-0.7841.520.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Visco Trade Ass #Visco Trade Associates
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 10:00 am