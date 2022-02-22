Visco Trade Associates Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.79 crore, up 92.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Visco Trade Associates are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.79 crore in December 2021 up 92.09% from Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021 up 937.24% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2021 up 3800% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

Visco Trade Ass EPS has increased to Rs. 0.67 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2020.

Visco Trade Ass shares closed at 33.35 on February 21, 2022 (BSE)