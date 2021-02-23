Visco Trade Ass Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.49 crore, down 64.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.49 crore in December 2020 down 64.41% from Rs. 7.01 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020 down 252.29% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 80% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

Visco Trade Ass shares closed at 14.54 on January 18, 2021 (BSE)