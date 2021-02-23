English
Visco Trade Ass Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.49 crore, down 64.41% Y-o-Y

February 23, 2021 / 02:29 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Visco Trade Associates are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.49 crore in December 2020 down 64.41% from Rs. 7.01 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020 down 252.29% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 80% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

Visco Trade Ass shares closed at 14.54 on January 18, 2021 (BSE)

Visco Trade Associates
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations2.493.017.01
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2.493.017.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods1.971.906.76
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.420.640.06
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.070.080.07
Depreciation0.000.000.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.050.050.11
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.340.00
Other Income0.040.010.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.010.350.05
Interest0.010.030.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.000.32-0.01
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.000.32-0.01
Tax0.020.09-0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.020.230.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.020.230.00
Minority Interest-0.010.01-0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.040.24-0.01
Equity Share Capital4.804.804.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.050.480.00
Diluted EPS-0.050.48--
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.050.480.00
Diluted EPS-0.050.48--
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Visco Trade Ass #Visco Trade Associates
first published: Feb 23, 2021 02:24 pm

