Visaka Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 362.50 crore, up 24.04% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:29 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Visaka Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 362.50 crore in September 2022 up 24.04% from Rs. 292.25 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.44 crore in September 2022 down 68.71% from Rs. 23.79 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.77 crore in September 2022 down 38.37% from Rs. 43.44 crore in September 2021.

Visaka Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.31 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.44 in September 2021.

Visaka Ind shares closed at 481.65 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.50% returns over the last 6 months and -20.79% over the last 12 months.

Visaka Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 362.50 479.22 292.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 362.50 479.22 292.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 206.99 222.12 161.36
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.28 1.51 0.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -21.87 21.91 -34.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 33.21 37.83 31.43
Depreciation 12.61 11.49 9.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 118.39 132.06 91.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.89 52.29 32.39
Other Income 2.27 2.73 2.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.16 55.02 34.43
Interest 3.97 3.04 2.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.19 51.98 32.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.19 51.98 32.02
Tax 2.75 13.36 8.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.44 38.63 23.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.44 38.63 23.79
Equity Share Capital 17.28 17.28 16.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.31 22.35 14.44
Diluted EPS 4.31 22.35 13.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.31 22.35 14.44
Diluted EPS 4.31 22.35 13.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:23 am
