Visaka Ind Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 226.18 crore, down 0.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 226.18 crore in September 2020 down 0.98% from Rs. 228.41 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.30 crore in September 2020 up 68.81% from Rs. 13.21 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.02 crore in September 2020 up 112.03% from Rs. 20.29 crore in September 2019.

Visaka Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 13.94 in September 2020 from Rs. 8.32 in September 2019.

Visaka Ind shares closed at 367.30 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 139.52% returns over the last 6 months and 37.23% over the last 12 months.