Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 09:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Visaka Ind Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 226.18 crore, down 0.98% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Visaka Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 226.18 crore in September 2020 down 0.98% from Rs. 228.41 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.30 crore in September 2020 up 68.81% from Rs. 13.21 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.02 crore in September 2020 up 112.03% from Rs. 20.29 crore in September 2019.

Visaka Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 13.94 in September 2020 from Rs. 8.32 in September 2019.

Visaka Ind shares closed at 367.30 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 139.52% returns over the last 6 months and 37.23% over the last 12 months.

Visaka Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations226.18285.19228.41
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations226.18285.19228.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials121.9384.86119.37
Purchase of Traded Goods0.250.610.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-31.1853.19-12.93
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost29.7929.2928.63
Depreciation10.049.8010.15
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses64.8158.9674.88
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.5548.498.11
Other Income2.431.562.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.9850.0410.14
Interest3.023.944.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.9646.106.05
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax29.9646.106.05
Tax7.6611.68-7.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.3034.4213.21
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.3034.4213.21
Equity Share Capital16.0815.8815.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS13.9421.678.32
Diluted EPS13.7721.678.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS13.9421.678.32
Diluted EPS13.7721.678.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 6, 2020 09:00 am

tags #Cement - Products & Building Materials #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Visaka Ind #Visaka Industries

