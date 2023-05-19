Visaka Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 450.10 crore, up 7.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 450.10 crore in March 2023 up 7.01% from Rs. 420.63 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.00 crore in March 2023 down 83.39% from Rs. 30.12 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.51 crore in March 2023 down 48.36% from Rs. 55.21 crore in March 2022.

Visaka Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.58 in March 2023 from Rs. 17.62 in March 2022.

Visaka Ind shares closed at 85.40 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.89% returns over the last 6 months and -22.55% over the last 12 months.