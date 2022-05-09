 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Visaka Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 420.63 crore, up 18.77% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:11 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Visaka Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 420.63 crore in March 2022 up 18.77% from Rs. 354.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.12 crore in March 2022 down 2.44% from Rs. 30.88 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.21 crore in March 2022 down 0.04% from Rs. 55.23 crore in March 2021.

Visaka Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.62 in March 2022 from Rs. 18.74 in March 2021.

Visaka Ind shares closed at 548.20 on May 06, 2022 (BSE)

Visaka Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 420.63 353.83 354.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 420.63 353.83 354.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 191.93 166.63 165.58
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.22 0.85 1.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 19.35 11.57 -2.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 33.08 32.33 32.48
Depreciation 10.63 8.91 10.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 122.50 101.28 104.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.92 32.27 42.76
Other Income 2.65 3.09 2.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.58 35.35 45.18
Interest 3.39 2.44 3.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 41.19 32.92 42.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 41.19 32.92 42.07
Tax 11.07 8.89 11.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 30.12 24.03 30.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 30.12 24.03 30.88
Equity Share Capital 17.28 16.48 16.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.62 14.58 18.74
Diluted EPS 17.50 14.16 18.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.62 14.58 18.74
Diluted EPS 17.50 14.16 18.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 9, 2022 09:00 pm
