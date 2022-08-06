 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Visaka Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 479.22 crore, up 37.29% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Visaka Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 479.22 crore in June 2022 up 37.29% from Rs. 349.06 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.63 crore in June 2022 down 4.82% from Rs. 40.58 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.51 crore in June 2022 down 0.78% from Rs. 67.03 crore in June 2021.

Visaka Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 22.35 in June 2022 from Rs. 24.62 in June 2021.

Visaka Ind shares closed at 496.45 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.50% returns over the last 6 months and -39.21% over the last 12 months.

Visaka Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 479.22 420.63 349.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 479.22 420.63 349.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 222.12 191.93 177.53
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.51 1.22 1.44
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 21.91 19.35 -27.62
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 37.83 33.08 35.40
Depreciation 11.49 10.63 9.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 132.06 122.50 97.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.29 41.92 55.86
Other Income 2.73 2.65 2.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 55.02 44.58 57.96
Interest 3.04 3.39 3.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 51.98 41.19 54.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 51.98 41.19 54.64
Tax 13.36 11.07 14.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 38.63 30.12 40.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 38.63 30.12 40.58
Equity Share Capital 17.28 17.28 16.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.35 17.62 24.62
Diluted EPS 22.35 17.50 23.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.35 17.62 24.62
Diluted EPS 22.35 17.50 23.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:00 am
