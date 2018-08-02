Visaka Ind standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 345.69 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 345.69 259.60 340.72 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 345.69 259.60 340.72 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 141.74 119.95 174.11 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.23 0.25 0.39 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 28.74 5.16 30.44 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 30.63 22.41 25.83 Depreciation 8.60 8.49 9.05 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 91.16 76.12 63.24 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.60 27.21 37.67 Other Income 6.91 0.98 1.59 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 51.52 28.19 39.26 Interest 5.18 5.42 3.97 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 46.34 22.77 35.29 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 46.34 22.77 35.29 Tax 16.00 7.58 12.33 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 30.34 15.19 22.96 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 30.34 15.19 22.96 Equity Share Capital 15.88 15.88 15.88 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 19.10 9.57 14.46 Diluted EPS 19.10 9.57 14.46 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 19.10 9.57 14.46 Diluted EPS 19.10 9.57 14.46 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited