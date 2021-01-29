Visaka Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 280.69 crore, up 16.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 280.69 crore in December 2020 up 16.25% from Rs. 241.44 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.04 crore in December 2020 up 274.73% from Rs. 6.15 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.98 crore in December 2020 up 92.81% from Rs. 22.81 crore in December 2019.

Visaka Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 14.16 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.87 in December 2019.

Visaka Ind shares closed at 421.80 on January 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 56.92% returns over the last 6 months and 51.02% over the last 12 months.