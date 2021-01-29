MARKET NEWS

Visaka Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 280.69 crore, up 16.25% Y-o-Y

January 29, 2021 / 09:49 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Visaka Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 280.69 crore in December 2020 up 16.25% from Rs. 241.44 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.04 crore in December 2020 up 274.73% from Rs. 6.15 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.98 crore in December 2020 up 92.81% from Rs. 22.81 crore in December 2019.

Visaka Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 14.16 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.87 in December 2019.

Visaka Ind shares closed at 421.80 on January 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 56.92% returns over the last 6 months and 51.02% over the last 12 months.

Visaka Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations280.69226.18241.44
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations280.69226.18241.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials133.08121.93106.67
Purchase of Traded Goods0.530.250.45
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.47-31.1811.46
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost28.5629.7928.77
Depreciation10.1110.0410.03
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses80.2064.8172.71
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.6930.5511.35
Other Income2.182.431.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.8732.9812.78
Interest2.743.024.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax31.1329.968.52
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax31.1329.968.52
Tax8.097.662.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.0422.306.15
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.0422.306.15
Equity Share Capital16.4816.0815.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.1613.943.87
Diluted EPS13.9513.773.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.1013.943.87
Diluted EPS13.9513.773.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cement - Products & Building Materials #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Visaka Ind #Visaka Industries
first published: Jan 29, 2021 09:22 am

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

