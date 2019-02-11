Visaka Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 239.93 crore, down 0.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 239.93 crore in December 2018 down 0.79% from Rs. 241.84 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.09 crore in December 2018 down 36.29% from Rs. 14.26 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.73 crore in December 2018 down 27.34% from Rs. 35.41 crore in December 2017.

Visaka Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.72 in December 2018 from Rs. 8.98 in December 2017.

Visaka Ind shares closed at 363.15 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -39.50% returns over the last 6 months and -46.61% over the last 12 months.