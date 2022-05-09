Visaka Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 420.19 crore, up 18.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 420.19 crore in March 2022 up 18.63% from Rs. 354.19 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.84 crore in March 2022 down 3.36% from Rs. 30.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.87 crore in March 2022 down 0.65% from Rs. 55.23 crore in March 2021.

Visaka Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.45 in March 2022 from Rs. 18.73 in March 2021.

Visaka Ind shares closed at 547.75 on May 06, 2022 (NSE)