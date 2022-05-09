English
    Visaka Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 420.19 crore, up 18.63% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2022 / 09:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Visaka Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 420.19 crore in March 2022 up 18.63% from Rs. 354.19 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.84 crore in March 2022 down 3.36% from Rs. 30.87 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.87 crore in March 2022 down 0.65% from Rs. 55.23 crore in March 2021.

    Visaka Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.45 in March 2022 from Rs. 18.73 in March 2021.

    Visaka Ind shares closed at 547.75 on May 06, 2022 (NSE)

    Visaka Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations420.19354.06354.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations420.19354.06354.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials191.93166.63165.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.261.321.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks18.9311.22-2.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost33.0832.3332.48
    Depreciation10.638.9110.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses122.75101.41104.71
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.6132.2542.76
    Other Income2.633.092.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.2435.3445.18
    Interest3.392.443.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax40.8532.9042.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax40.8532.9042.06
    Tax11.028.9211.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.8423.9930.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.8423.9930.87
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates29.8423.9930.87
    Equity Share Capital17.2816.4816.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.4514.5518.73
    Diluted EPS17.3314.1418.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.4514.5518.73
    Diluted EPS17.3314.4418.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 9, 2022 09:11 pm
