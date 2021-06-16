Visaka Ind Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 354.19 crore, up 55.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 354.19 crore in March 2021 up 55.54% from Rs. 227.71 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.87 crore in March 2021 up 350.25% from Rs. 6.86 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.23 crore in March 2021 up 149.23% from Rs. 22.16 crore in March 2020.

Visaka Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 18.73 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.32 in March 2020.

Visaka Ind shares closed at 672.95 on June 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 71.47% returns over the last 6 months and 191.38% over the last 12 months.